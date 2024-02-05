IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India defeat England by 106 runs

India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test match of the five match series played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

In the first inning, Yashasvi Jaiswal made record by hitting 209 runs in 290 balls. He became the fourth Indian cricketer to clinch double century in Test match. Meanwhile from England, James Anderson and Rehan Ahmed took three wickets. By the end of the first phase, India lost all wickets in 396 runs.

At the same time, from England, Zak Crawley made 76 runs. While, Jasprit Bumrah made records by taking six wickets by giving 45 runs. The white team could make 253 runs by losing all wickets.

In the beginning of the second inning, India was leading against England by 143 runs. In this inning, Shubman Gill made 104 runs while India lost all wickets in 255 runs. Meanwhile, Tom Hartley took four wickets.

England was given a target of 399 runs. However, the white team lost all wickets in 292 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to ball first against England.