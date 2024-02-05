Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig’s face for the first time in 8 years, Pic goes viral

Former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan has revealed his wife Safa Baig’s face for the first time after eight years of marriage. The cricketer took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a heartfelt note for his wife on their 8th marriage anniversary.

“Infinite roles mastered by one soul – mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children. In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love,” he wrote with a picture of his with wife.

According to media reports, this is the first time that the face of Irfan Pathan’s wife was seen. Meanwhile, the cricketer has been crticised in the past for keeping the face of his wife hidden while sharing pictures with her on social media.

In the work front, Irfan Pathan recently backed Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer despite their poor batting form.

“A senior player like Virat Kohli’s absence is a massive factor. Over that KL Rahul is also injured. So the team management has plenty to think about. They need to think whether to give a chance to a new player straight away or wait a bit. There is no doubt that these two boys (Gill and Iyer) haven’t performed for quite some time now but it not that they have never performed,” Pathan said on the sidelines of the launch of Asian Legends League.