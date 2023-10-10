ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka set victory target of 345 runs for Pakistan

Hyderabad: In the ongoing match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad, the later has set a target of 345 runs for the former to win today’s match of ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

During the first inning of the clash, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored centuries. While Pathum Nissanka scored fifty. Their scores allowed the team to score 344 runs in 50 overs losing nine wickets.

From Pakistan side, bowler Hasan Ali took four wickets giving 71 runs. Apart from Hasan, Haris Rauf took two wickets stopping Sri Lanka to score runs over 350.

Mendis and Nissanka had a splendid partnership, smashing 102 runs for the team. Nissanka departed from the pitch after scoring 51 runs. Mendis’ wicket fell when he had scored 122 runs in 77 balls.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan. The green cap made a perfect start by taking the wicket of Kusal Perera in the second over. However, the partnership of Nissanka-Mendis held the Sri Lanka team to score good runs

On the other hand, in the clash between England and Bangladesh, the former won the match by 137 runs. England gave a target of 365 runs to Bangladesh to win today’s match. However, Bangladesh could score 227 runs losing all wickets.