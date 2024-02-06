Gujarat Giants appoint Michael Klinger as head coach ahead of WPL 2024

Former Australia cricketer Michael Klinger has been appointed as the Head Coach for the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants ahead of Season 2 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The second season of the WPL will be played in Bangalore and New Delhi, with the tournament starting on 23 February at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Klinger joined the squad with legendary former Indian captain Mithali Raj, who is the mentor and advisor of the team, and Nooshin Al Khadeer, who has been the bowling coach since Season 1.

The 43-year-old most recently served as an assistant coach for Sydney Thunder, a team that finished fourth in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). He also worked with Phoebe Litchfield, the new recruit to the Thunder, having served as the head coach of Melbourne Renegades Men’s team from 2019 to 2021.

Klinger attained legendary status in the Men’s BBL as a player. He retired in 2019 and left as the league’s highest ever run scorer. His experience in various aspects of the game will prove beneficial for the Gujarat Giants team.

Speaking about his recent appointment as head coach, Klinger said, “The Gujarat Giants have a chance to do something special in the Season 2 of the Women’s Premier League. I am eagerly looking forward to working with cricketing legend in Mithali Raj, who has played a transformative role in women’s cricket in India. Together with the Adani Sportsline family, Mithali Raj, and the rest of the team, I hope to take the team to ultimate glory.

The appointment of Klinger was also lauded by Mithali, Team Mentor and Advisor, “Working with Michael will help bring out the best in the Gujarat Giants players. . His expertise with the bat is also well-known and will surely benefit some of the younger members of our team. We look forward to having Klinger in the dressing room. We are sure of attaining success with him as head coach.”

Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline, said: “Michael Klinger is a very worthy addition to the Gujarat Giants and Adani Sportsline family. He has shown great pedigree in the BBL as both coach and player. This will surely help our team in the upcoming season of the WPL as well as in the future. He will work closely with Mithali Raj as the two guide our team to greater heights.”

Meanwhile, the Giants will take the field against the Mumbai Indians in their first match of the campaign on February 25.