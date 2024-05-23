DK gets emotional guard of honour after RCB’s loss in eliminator, hints at IPL retirement

Ahmedabad: Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has hinted that his time on the cricket field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) may have come to an end following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) loss to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator.

After soaring with six consecutive wins following a dismal start, their hopes for a fairytale season were dashed with 4-wicket loss to RR on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Karthik got an emotional guard of honour from his RCB teammates before the players walked off the field.

The official X handle of the Indian Premier League shared a heartwarming video of the moment following the match.



He also received a resounding round of applause from teammates and fans in attendance. The 38-year-old took off his keeping gloves and acknowledged the fans, who were applauding the veteran with chants of “DK… DK…”

While Karthik hasn’t officially announced his retirement from the IPL, if this season turns out to be his last, he will conclude his IPL career with 4,842 runs in 257 matches.

The wicketkeeper-batter debuted in the inaugural 2008 season with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He transitioned to Punjab in 2011 and subsequently played for the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He concluded the current season with 326 runs in 15 matches, maintaining an average of 36.22 and an impressive strike rate of 187.36.