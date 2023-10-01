Asian Games: Indian Shooting team shines with Gold and Silver in Trap-50 event

Hangzhou: In a remarkable display of skill and teamwork, the Indian shooting team delivered an outstanding performance on the 8th day of the Asian Games, securing both a gold and a silver medal in the Trap-50 men’s and women’s team events on Sunday.

The Indian men’s team, consisting of Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, and Prithviraj Tondaiman. Together, they scored an impressive 361 points, surpassing Kuwait’s 352 and China’s 346.

Similarly, the women’s team, comprising Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, and Preeti Rajak. They achieved a total of 337 points, securing the top position ahead of Kazakhstan with 334 points but trailing China with 335 points.

This remarkable victory not only adds to India’s medal tally but also solidifies the nation’s standing in the field of shooting. With this achievement, India has now amassed a total of 21 medals in shooting at the Asian Games, including 7 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

In a noteworthy individual feat, Kynan Chenai and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have also qualified for the individual final competitions.

Earlier today, India’s very own Aditi Ashok clinched the silver medal in the women’s golf competition at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Ashok completed the challenging four-round competition with a score of 17 under par. Starting the day with a clear four-shot lead, she faced a tough battle on the course, missing several crucial putts that cost her the lead.