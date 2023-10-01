India’s Aditi Ashok makes history with Silver Medal in Women’s Golf at Asian Games 2023
Hangzhou: In a remarkable achievement, India’s very own Aditi Ashok clinched the silver medal in the women’s golf competition at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.
Ashok completed the challenging four-round competition with a score of 17 under par. Starting the day with a clear four-shot lead, she faced a tough battle on the course, missing several crucial putts that cost her the lead.
This achievement marks a historic moment, as Ashok became the first Indian woman to secure a medal at the Asian Games.
Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol emerged victorious, claiming the gold medal with a remarkable total score of 19 under par. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Hyunjo Yoo secured the bronze medal.
