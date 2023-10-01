India’s Aditi Ashok makes history with Silver Medal in Women’s Golf at Asian Games 2023

Hangzhou: In a remarkable achievement, India’s very own Aditi Ashok clinched the silver medal in the women’s golf competition at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Ashok completed the challenging four-round competition with a score of 17 under par. Starting the day with a clear four-shot lead, she faced a tough battle on the course, missing several crucial putts that cost her the lead.

This achievement marks a historic moment, as Ashok became the first Indian woman to secure a medal at the Asian Games.

Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol emerged victorious, claiming the gold medal with a remarkable total score of 19 under par. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Hyunjo Yoo secured the bronze medal.

Yesterday, in a high-stakes final showdown at the Asian Games 2023 men’s team squash event, India triumphed over arch-rivals Pakistan, clinching the gold medal with a nail-biting 2-1 victory. The thrilling match held in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China, saw Abhay Singh’s exceptional performance, saving two championship points and securing a dramatic win.

In the intense final clash, Mahesh Mangaonkar initiated for India but faced a tough challenge from Nasir Iqbal, succumbing 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-2) in just 11 minutes. Saurav Ghosal then rallied for India, leveling the scores with a commanding straight-set victory over Muhammad Asim Khan, prevailing 3-0 (11-5, 11-1, 11-3).