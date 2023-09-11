Asia Cup 2023: India set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan; KL Rahul, Virat Kohli hit Century

Colombo: In a major development to the on going match between India and Pakistan, team India has set a target of 357 runs in 50 overs for the later. The star cricketers of India, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul made century in the ongoing match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

In a major comeback, KL Rahul scored century in 100 balls while Virat Kohli scored 100 runs in 84 balls. The exciting India-Pakistan cricket clash resumed today at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium after rain halted the match on Sunday.

India has made two changes to their playing XI, with KL Rahul replacing the injured Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah returning to the team.

India enters the match with confidence, having defeated Nepal by 10 wickets in their previous game. However, they plan to approach this game differently from their last encounter with Pakistan, where they struggled against Pakistani pacers and were 66/4 at one point. It was thanks to Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya’s 100-run-plus partnership that India managed to set a target of over 250 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl. This is the third fixture of the Super 4 matches in the tournament.

The live streaming of India vs. Pakistan match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The live streaming will be FREE for mobile application users.