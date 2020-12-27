Melbourne: India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored an unbeaten 53 to take India within six runs of Australia’s first innings total of 195 at tea on the second day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India were 189 for five at the end of the second session which was announced a bit early due to rain.

India lost the wickets of Hanuma Vihari and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant while adding 99 in the second session.

Vihari fell for 21 to leave India at 116 for four. He had added 52 for the fourth wicket with Rahane.

Pant, who came in at the fall of Vihari’s wicket, then added 57 runs for the fifth wicket with Rahane before getting caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Starc, who got his 250th wicket.

India had earlier lost the wickets of opener Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara and went to lunch at 90 for three.

Resuming at 36 for one, the visitors had moved to 61 before Gill edged one behind off Pat Cummins. The young India opener fell for a 65-ball 45.

Cummins then got rid of Pujara (17) in his next over, having him caught behind too with captain Tim Paine taking a one-handed, diving catch. India were suddenly 64 for three.

Brief scores at tea (Day 2): Australia 195 all out vs India 189/5 (A Rahane 53 batting, S Gill 45, R Pant 29, P Cummins 2/51, M Starc 2/35, N Lyon 1/37)