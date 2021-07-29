3rd T20I: India elect to bat, bring in Warrier for Saini

Colombo: India won the toss and elected to bat in the third T20 International against Sri Lanka here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. The match is the series-decider since both teams have won one match each.

India won the first match on Sunday by 38 runs while Sri Lanka won the second match on Wednesday night by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Both teams have made one change to the side. India have brought in right-arm pace bowler Sandeep Warrier for the injured Navdeep Saini while Sri Lanka have picked Pathum Nissanka for Isuru Udana.

Warrier, from Kerala, represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket.

Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.

(IANS)