UPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 147 Assistant Professor posts, details inside

UPSC Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacancies under the position of Assistant Professor and other Specialist Grade III posts in different subjects. An official notification for the recruitment has been been released by UPSC on its official website.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply online. Applications need to be submitted via the site of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. A total of 147 vacant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of online applications is April 11, 2024. For more details, check below:

Important Dates for UPSC Recruitment 2024

Last date for submission of online application: April 11, 2024

Vacant Posts for UPSC Recruitment 2024

Scientist B (Mechanical): 1 vacant post

Anthropologist: 1 vacant post

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Anesthesiology): 48 vacant posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiovascular): 5 vacant posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neonatology): 19 vacant posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neurology): 26 vacant posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Obstetrics and Gynaecology): 20 vacant posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physical Medicine): 5 vacant posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 4 vacant posts

Scientist B (Civil Engineering): 8 vacant posts

Scientist B (Electronics): 3 vacant posts

Assistant Director (Safety): 7 vacant posts

How to Apply