UPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 147 Assistant Professor posts, details inside

UPSC Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacancies under the position of Assistant Professor and other Specialist Grade III posts in different subjects. An official notification for the recruitment has been been released by UPSC on its official website.
Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply online. Applications need to be submitted via the site of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. A total of 147 vacant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of online applications is April 11, 2024. For more details, check below:
Important Dates for UPSC Recruitment 2024
Last date for submission of online application: April 11, 2024
Vacant Posts for UPSC Recruitment 2024
- Scientist B (Mechanical): 1 vacant post
- Anthropologist: 1 vacant post
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Anesthesiology): 48 vacant posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiovascular): 5 vacant posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neonatology): 19 vacant posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neurology): 26 vacant posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Obstetrics and Gynaecology): 20 vacant posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physical Medicine): 5 vacant posts
- Assistant Executive Engineer: 4 vacant posts
- Scientist B (Civil Engineering): 8 vacant posts
- Scientist B (Electronics): 3 vacant posts
- Assistant Director (Safety): 7 vacant posts
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to visit the site of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in
- From there, they need to click on the link that reads “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts”
- Fill in the details as per instructions.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference.