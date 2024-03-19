UPSC Civil Services prelims 2024 exam postponed, check details

New Delhi: The UPSC Civil Services prelims 2024 exam has been postponed due to the schedule of the upcoming General Elections in the country. Accordingly, the said exam has been postponed to June 16. It was informed in a notification on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that the CSE prelim examination had earlier been scheduled to be held on May 26. However, now as per the new notification the said examination will be held on June 16.

“Due to the schedule of the impending General Election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024,” the commission said in a notification on its official website.