RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Notice released for about 9000 posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a notification for technician recruitment on the official website of regional RRBs. The RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 official notice shows the tentative timelines for the recruitment drive to fill up around 9000 posts.

According to the official notice, the application process for the recruitment drive will begin in March and will likely be open for submission of forms till some date in April 2024. Meanwhile, the detailed notification for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 will be published in employment news in February 2024.

The tentative dates for the Computer Based Tests (CBTs) are between October and December 2024 and the shortlist for Document Verification will be out in February 2025.

RRB released an official notice regarding the recruitment of the Technicians on January 29. The official notice stated that RRBs are currently in the process of finalizing the release of another Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) specifically aimed at the recruitment of Technicians. The recruitment notification will be released soon.

So the aspiring candidates should visit the official websites of the RRBs regularly to get updates and announcements regarding this forthcoming notification on time, added the notice.

The detailed notification will contain all information regarding eligibility criteria, application procedures, important dates, and others.

The application process will start after the detailed notification is released for approximately 9,000 vacancies and the candidates will be allowed to download the notification to read thoroughly. They can apply through their respective RRB zone’s official website.

For more related details candidates can look for the CEN No. 02/2024) notification on the official website of RRBs.