ISRO invites applications for recruitment of 224 Vacancies, Apply online from February 10, 2024

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), URSC, has posted an advertisement for the recruitment of various posts on employment news/rozgar samachar. According to the notice, a total of 224 vacant posts for various positions will be filled with this recruitment drive. The U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) is an integral part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The job aspirants with required eligibility can apply for the posts after visiting the official website – www.isro.gov.in. The application process for the recruitment drive will begin on February 10 on the official website. We don’t have the information about the last date of the online application form submission yet. But it will be released with a detailed notification soon.

The advertisement was published in the employment news on 27 January – 02 February 2024.

Vacancy Details

Scientists/Engineers: 5

Technical Assistant: 55

Scientific Assistant: 6

Library Assistant: 1

Technician- B/ Draughtsman B: 142

Fireman A: 3

Cook: 4

Light Vehicle Driver A: 6

Heavy Vehicle Driver A: 2

ISRO URSC Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Application Start Date: February 10, 2024

Application End Date: To be announced soon

How to apply for ISRO URSC Recruitment 2024

Interested candidates can apply for the position of their choice and they are eligible for from February 10, 2024. The online application link will be open on the official website at www.isro.gov.in.

You can check the rest of the details about the age limit, educational qualification, salary details, and application fee on the official notification pdf. The notification will be posted on the official website at www.isro.gov.in.