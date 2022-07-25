RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply online for several vacant posts by July 31

By WCE 3
rites apprentice recruitment

Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of 91 vacant posts.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online latest by July 31. During the period of Apprenticeship, the candidates will be governed by the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961 (as amended from time to time) and commensurate policies/rules of the Organization.

Total Vacancies: 91

  • Graduate Apprentice: 72
  • Diploma Apprentice: 10
  • Trade Apprentice (ITI Pass): 9

Salary:

  • Graduate Apprentice: Rs 14,000.
  • Diploma Apprentice: 12,000.
  • Trade Apprentice (ITI Pass): 10,000.

Educational Qualification:

  • Candidates should possess four years’ full-time degree in Engineering (three years Graduation in case of Non-Engineering Graduates viz., BA/BBA/B Com) or three years full-time Engineering Diploma or ITI Pass (Full Time) from Page 2 of 13 NCVT/SCVT in the trades mentioned at Annexure-I, recognized by UGC & AICTE, State Govt/ GOI.

How to apply:

  • Engineering Degree/Diploma candidates must be registered on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) web portal i.e. www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI Pass or Graduate BA, BBA/B Com pass candidates must be registered on National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal i.e. apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
You might also like
State

Class X student from Odisha’s Cuttack donates hair for cancer patients

State

Kalinga TV’s Kamakhyanagar Reporter Dushmanta Mohanty passes away in road accident

State

9-Yr-Old Girl Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Odisha

State

Odisha: Breach In Hirakud Canal, Acres Of Land Submerged

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.