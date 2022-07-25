RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply online for several vacant posts by July 31

Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of 91 vacant posts.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online latest by July 31. During the period of Apprenticeship, the candidates will be governed by the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961 (as amended from time to time) and commensurate policies/rules of the Organization.

Total Vacancies: 91

Graduate Apprentice: 72

Diploma Apprentice: 10

Trade Apprentice (ITI Pass): 9

Salary:

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 14,000.

Diploma Apprentice: 12,000.

Trade Apprentice (ITI Pass): 10,000.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess four years’ full-time degree in Engineering (three years Graduation in case of Non-Engineering Graduates viz., BA/BBA/B Com) or three years full-time Engineering Diploma or ITI Pass (Full Time) from Page 2 of 13 NCVT/SCVT in the trades mentioned at Annexure-I, recognized by UGC & AICTE, State Govt/ GOI.

How to apply: