Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for IT Executive posts

The Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male and female candidates for Short Service Commission in Information Technology (Executive Branch). Job aspirants who meets the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment drive via online mode through the official site of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The online application process has started and the deadline for the application submission is August 20, 2023.

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirements, performance, medical eligibility and candidates’ willingness.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Details

Total vacancy: 35 posts

Educational Qualification

A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII and one of the under-mentioned educational qualifications with minimum of 60% overall qualifying marks, in either or a combination of MSc/ BE/ B Tech/ M Tech (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering / Information Technology/ Software Systems/ Cyber Security/ System Administration & Networking/ Computer Systems & Networking/ Data Analytics/ Artificial Intelligence), OR

MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology).

Age Limit

The applicant should be aged between January 2, 1999 to July 1, 2004.

How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2023