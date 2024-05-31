SRC issues severe heatwave warning in Odisha for 9 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued severe heatwave warning in Odisha for as many as nine districts said reports on Friday. Instructions have been issued in view of summer heat and drought in the state. The SRC has issued instructions to a total of nine districts in North and South Odisha. He has instructed them to take necessary measures and to stay alert.

On the other hand, the severe summer heat will continue for another three days, said the Meteorological Department. There will be strong heatwave in the next 24 hours. Warm nights will be experienced along with hot and humid conditions along the coast.

Yesterday, the temperature in Jharsuguda reached 47 degrees. Similarly, Titlagarh was boiling at 46.5 degrees, Bargarh recorded 46.3 degrees whereas Sambalpur sweltered 46.2. Temperatures of as many as nine cities were recorded above 45 degrees.

However with the severe heatwave warning in Odisha while the state is experiencing unbearably hot weather, there is a possibility of intermittent rain in some parts of the state. The weather center has issued a warning about lightning and rain and storm. On the other hand on May 30 monsoon touched Kerala.