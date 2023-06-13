HSSC Recruitment 2023: 13,536 vacancies for matric pass candidates

HSSC Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Government has advertised for as many as 13,536 posts to be recruited through Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

The Government of Haryana has advertised for hiring for Group D posts under various departments, commissions, boards, corporations, authorities, agencies and cooperative societies under the government of Haryana.

Number of Posts:

HSSC Recruitment 2023 has advertised for recruitment of as many as 13,536 posts.

Qualification for HSSC Recruitment 2023:

According to the HSSC Recruitment 2023, candidates applying for the above posts should have the following qualification, that is-

Candidate should have Matriculation from a recognized Board

Candidate should have Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Common Eligibility Test and Socio-economic criteria.

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit is 18 years

The maximum age limit is 42 years

Salary:

The salary for the Group D posts under the HSSC Recruitment 2023 has been fixed at Rs.16,900/- to Rs.53,500/-

Application Fees:

Candidates who have PP Number or Aadhar Card Number are required to pay Rs. 500 as a Registration Fee.

The applicants who do not have PP Number or Aadhar Card Number are required to pay Rs.1000 as a Registration Fee.

Important Dates: