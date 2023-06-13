HSSC Recruitment 2023: 13,536 vacancies for matric pass candidates

The Haryana Government has advertised for as many as 13,536 posts to be recruited through Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Recruitment
The Government of Haryana has advertised for hiring for Group D posts under various departments, commissions, boards, corporations, authorities, agencies and cooperative societies under the government of Haryana.

Number of Posts:

Qualification for HSSC Recruitment 2023:

According to the HSSC Recruitment 2023, candidates applying for the above posts should have the following qualification, that is-

  • Candidate should have Matriculation from a recognized Board
  • Candidate should have Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject

Selection Procedure: 

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Common Eligibility Test and Socio-economic criteria.

Age Limit:

  • The minimum age limit is 18 years
  • The maximum age limit is 42 years

Salary: 

The salary for the Group D posts under the HSSC Recruitment 2023 has been fixed at Rs.16,900/- to Rs.53,500/-

Application Fees:  

  • Candidates who have PP Number or Aadhar Card Number are required to pay Rs. 500 as a Registration Fee.
  • The applicants who do not have PP Number or Aadhar Card Number are required to pay Rs.1000 as a Registration Fee.

Important Dates: 

  • Date of publication of advertisement- 30.05.2023
  • Opening date of submission of online application- 05.06.2023
  • Closing date of submission of online application- 26.06.2023
  • Closing date of fee deposit- 30.06.2023
