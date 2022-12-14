Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Vacancy for over 300 Apprentice posts, Apply online

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) is inviting online applications to fill up the vacant posts for apprentice jobs. A total of 314 vacancies are available. An official notification has been released for the recruitment of apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply from the official Bank of Maharashtra website. Interested candidates can start applying online from December 13 onwards. The last date for the submission of online applications is December 23, 2022. For further details, check below:

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment Vacant post and Eligibility:

Vacant Post: Apprentice

Total number of posts: 314

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

For more details, candidates can check the official notification.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment Age limit:

Minimum age limit to apply: 20 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 28 years of age

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment Important dates:

Starting date for submission of online application: December 13, 2022

Closing date for submission of online application: December 23, 2022

Date for online examination: TBA

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment Stipend:

Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 9000 per month for one year.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates are to visit the official BOM website.

They should then click on the career tab on the homepage.

They will be able to view the application.

The candidate will then have to fill out the application form with all the necessary details.

They have to upload all the required documents and pay the application fees.

Finally, click on submit.

The candidates are advised to take a printout of the form and keep it for future reference.

Important links: