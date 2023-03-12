Worms rain in China, video from Beijing goes viral: Watch

In a bizarre incident, China experienced a slimy rain when worms fell from the sky in the capital city of Beijing. A video of the same has surfaced online and it shows roads and vehicles covered with what seems like worms, as reported by the New York Post.

Shared by Insider Paper on Twitter, the clip shows clusters of worm-like dusty brown creatures all over cars that are parked alongside roads in Beijing. The report also said that people were also seen carrying umbrellas to save themselves from getting hit by worms falling from the sky.

WATCH 🚨 China citizens told to find shelter after it looked like it started to rain worms pic.twitter.com/otVkuYDwlK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 10, 2023

As per the reports, the reason behind the unimaginable condition is yet to be known. However, the scientific journal Mother Nature Network suggests that “the slimy creatures were dropped after being swept up by heavy winds.”

“According to the periodical also noted that this type of occurrence happens after a storm when insects are caught up in a whirlpool,” the reports added.

Meanwhile, a Chinese journalist Shen Shiwei, hailing from Beijing, claimed that the video was fake and that the city has witnessed no rainfall in recent times. “I’m in Beijing and this video is fake. Beijing hasn’t got rainfall these days,” Shen Shiwei tweeted.