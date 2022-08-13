Woman wants to hire ‘beautiful and educated’ mistress to keep her husband happy

In a rare incident a Thai woman recently posted an advertisement to hire a mistress for her hubby. Pattheema Chamnan, 44, from Bangkok, said that she has not been sleeping with her husband and it makes her feel like a bad wife, reported Times Now.

As per reports, the woman published a video advertisement where she conveyed her wish to hire a young and single woman with a college diploma who can please her husband. She offered 15,000 baht (Rs 33,800) for the role.

Normally it is the lookout of a wife to take care of her husband. She should make effort to please her husband. Yet, in this case a strange thing has been witnessed. A wife has gone to an extreme level to please her hubby. She wants to hire a ‘beautiful and educated’ mistress entertain her hubby. Even she has offered salary for this.

Of course she has reason to do so. “I want to find mistresses for my husband as I am struggling physically. I have chronic depression and I feel like I can’t take care of my husband well. I haven’t been sleeping with my husband and it makes me feel like I’m not a good wife,” she explained, reported Times Now.

She added, “I guarantee there will be no fight between you and me.”

The woman also added that it was important for the candidates to be able to “please my husband.”