Woman spotted using hair straightener inside delhi metro, video goes viral

The Delhi Metro has always been a topic of discussion because of its bizarre incidents, including cat fights, viral reels, and many more. But the recent footage is next-level. In the clip, a woman was seen using a hair straightener inside the Delhi Metro, which has gone viral on social media.

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, the woman was seen casually turning the public transport to her personal beauty salon as she caught people’s attention with her styling stunt. She had plugged the hair straightener into the metro’s power outlets, which are used to charge phones and laptops.

The clip was shared by a Twitter page captioned, “Delhi Metro Ki Baat Hi Kuch Alag Hai.”

Watch video:

Delhi Metro की बात ही अलग है!

😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zzy6nNLmbA — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) June 17, 2023

As the video went viral on social media, it triggered mixed reactions, with most users disapproving of such behaviour. One user commented, “Passengers of the Delhi Metro appear to be getting out of control! Appeared both parents and schools failed to teach basic decency and public etiquette.”

Another user wrote, “Saving her bijli ka bill.”

A third user, who seemed to back her, wrote, “This is much better than earlier ones. We don’t know her personal life, she may be busy, may be her place did not have electricity when she was getting ready so she got creative. This is still better.”

Such incidents have become very common these days. A few days ago, a couple was seen kissing inside the Delhi metro while sitting on the floor, which prompted officials to issue an appeal to its commuters to refrain from indulging in such obscene activities.