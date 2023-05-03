Woman dances to Jhoom Barabar Jhoom song, leaves Internet amazed: Watch

Advertisement

The Internet is filled with dance videos, and many of these often make it to the headlines. Now, yet another such clip featuring a woman marvelously dancing to the song Jhoom Barabar Jhoom has surfaced online, and it has left the netizens amazed.

In the now-viral clip, a woman can be seen energetically dancing to the title song of the 2007 musical romance film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

Shared on Instagram by a user named Sneha Desai, a USA-based dancer and software developer according to her bio, the video features her donned in a t-shirt, black trousers, and sneakers. She delivers an impressive performance with her smooth dance moves and won the hearts of many dance lovers.

Since being shared on April 5, the video has garnered more than 1.1 million views and tons of comments. Many dropped red heart emojis to express their love for her content, and others filled the section with praises.

One person wrote, “Wowww” and another commented, “Super.”