Duo dance to Pushpa’s Oo Antava song, viral video garners 5 million views

A video of two people flawlessly dancing to Pushpa’s Oo Antava has gone viral online and the Internet is spellbound.

Shared on Instagram by a user named eshhpat, the clip shows two girls delivering an energetic performance to ‘Oo Antava’ song from the 2021 hit Pushpa.

“Last night,” reads the caption of the post shared by Instagrammer Eshani, who is a dancer by profession according to her bio. The now viral-video features Eshani and Iman Esmail dancing to the remixed tunes of the song Oo Antava by Jevin James. As soon as the music starts, the duo can be seen dancing with enthusiasm, showing off their impressive moves with perfect synchronization.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eshani (@eshhpat)

Netizens loved the fiery performance as they donned the video with more than 5.3 million views and tons of comments. One person wrote, “Fireeeee” and another comment read, “My jaw was on the floor!! y’all killlllled it.”

A third person commented, “Dint get words to post. awesome Eshani!! Keep spreading happiness and motivating people to be healthy with dance !”