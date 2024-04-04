Woman climbs up electric pole as hubby refuses her indecent proposal in UP, watch

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a woman reportedly climbed up the high-volt electric pole in a motive to commit suicide in Uttar Pradesh. She reportedly did it after her husband refused her demand to accommodate her lover at home.

The incident took place in the Pipraich town of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident has gone viral.

The video of the incident was shared by user Manoj Kumar Sharma Lucknow UP to X platform yesterday and within one day only it has so far garnered 209.5k views.

The incident took place on the Kanchanpur Kabadi marg where the woman climbed up the transformer pole. The woman is reportedly a mother of three children. She was in love with a man from her neighbourhood with whom her relation was about 7 years long.

Finally she put her demand before her husband to accommodate her paramour at home. However, it was not possible for the husband to accept this indecent proposal.

Accordingly, displeased with her husband she climbed up the electric pole.

However, as soon as the woman started her high drama, Police and electric department officials rushed to the spot after getting information. Since, the electricity supply had been stopped after getting information about this incident, the woman was not killed. She was rescued unhurt.

Watch the video here: