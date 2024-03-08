Woman accidentally gets lifted by electric shutter in UK, watch what happens next

A woman accidentally gets lifted by electric shutter in UK. The video of the unusual incident has gone viral. The incident took place when the woman was standing in front of a store, gets lifted accidentally by the electric shutters and then left dangling mid-air for about 12 seconds.

The video was posted to Instagram by user goodnews_movement one day ago and so far it has grabbed more than 57k likes.

As per reports 72 year old Anne Hughes, a cleaner at the Best One convenience store in Tonteg, Rhondda Cynon Taf in Southern Wales in the UK was waiting in front of a store. After some time, the electric shutters started to function when accidentally her coat had been entangled and thus she got lifted several feet up.

The grandmother then left dangling mid-air there for about 12 seconds when a store staff rushed to the spot and rescued the woman. She was restored to the ground without any injury.

As per the caption of the video, though it was a tough situation for the old lady, later she took it lightly and joked that she will have to “handle the fame” after this CCTV clip went viral… she isn’t pressing charges, just happy to be standing upright!

Luckily she wasn’t hurt in any way. Glad she is well and has a fun story to tell!, the caption further reads.

The video has also earned a number of interesting comments. Here are a few of them.

“I need my relationships to be as strong as that coat.”

“Now, who put this music to the video?!”

“I just love how she doesn’t look concerned whatsoever just like “well this is my life now””

“Dying at the song choice. Good for her for a wonderful attitude about the whole thing. We need more folks like her.”

“Madly hilarious… the choice of music . Grandma was effortlessly raised up …thankfully…she was restored to ground level without any injuries.”

Watch the video here: