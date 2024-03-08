Student’s question to Police on easy availability of ganja goes viral, watch

A student’s question to Police on the easy availability of ganja in the open market has gone viral. The hilarious and unanswerable question of the student during a drug de-addiction campaign at an University campus has been recorded in a video which is now making the rounds on social media.

User Divya Gandotra Tandon posted the video to X platform today morning has already garnered more than 527k views. The caption of the post reads, “A student from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat, showed courage by addressing an issue that the police were avoiding discussing.”

As we can see in the video, the student during the drug de-addiction campaign raised a couple of questions to the police personnel. He says that getting ‘Ganja’ is as easy as getting toffee or lollipop. He then asks, “If a first or second-year student can trace or track the ‘Ganja’ drug dealers, why can’t police do so?”

He further adds that being a student of the University, he knows that there is a police station nearby and ‘ganja’ is available right in front of it.

Netizens filled the comment box with interesting comments. A user wrote, “Excellent question and courageous kid indeed. We’re asking the exact same questions here in the US(small town high school in the pnw) and guess what? They’re not able to answer.”

“if more Indians show courage like this, then we will actually become vishwaguru,” another user commented.

Yet another user wrote, “He exposed the Police, it’s not the failure of police to track smugglers but it tells that Police is involved in it.”

“Yeah it’s all over in all the departments it’s called hafta!! The major problem is the ground level corruption which still needs to be addressed,” another user wrote.

Watch the video here:

A student from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat, showed courage by addressing an issue that the police were avoiding discussing. pic.twitter.com/mSvHwmgVIH — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) March 8, 2024

