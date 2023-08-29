WATCH: Woman’s sensational viral dance to ‘Besharam Rang’ breaks the internet!

The blockbuster movie of 2023, Pathaan,” has taken the world by storm, with none other than the beloved Shah Rukh Khan and the enchanting Deepika Padukone. Their scintillating on-screen chemistry has left audiences spellbound, and one song, in particular, has captured hearts far and wide: “Besharam Rang.”

The infectious lyrics of this song have had folks all over the internet dancing with joy since its release. Recently, a wave of videos featuring girls dancing to the irresistible beats of “Besharam Rang” has flooded Instagram and various social media platforms. However, one video has taken the internet by storm.

In this viral sensation, Instagram user Manisha Sati has crafted her own mesmerising rendition of “Besharam Rang. She dazzles viewers with her sizzling dance moves. From the beginning to the end of the video, you can witness Deepika’s energy in Manisha’s moves. Beyond the dance moves, her facial expressions are particularly captivating, enhancing the overall appeal of her performance.

In the clip, Manisha can be seen donning a stunning black outfit with a daring high-slit skirt paired with a chic black crop top adorned with gold accents.

Since its sharing, this scorching-hot video has garnered a staggering 71 lakh views and an impressive 4 lakh likes on social media. And her comments section is flooded with praise for her skillful dance.

A user commented, “Agar Pathan ke gane mein Tum hoti to abhi tak 300M views Aa chuka hota”. Another user worte, “Wow outstanding performance.” Many users also commented with several heart and fire emojis in the comment section.