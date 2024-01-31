WATCH: Woman clad in saree grooves to “Gf Bf” in viral dance video, netizens heap praises

People nowadays do not shy away from showcasing their talent online. Every now and then we keep coming across viral videos of people flaunting their dance moves, cookery skills, singing talent, and more. Such videos often do rounds on social media and gain the deserved appreciation from the internet.

In a similar video that has grabbed eyeballs, the clip of a woman grooving to a popular Bollywood track has gone viral on the net. In the clip, the woman can be seen dancing to the beats of the well known track “Gf Bf.” The 2016 track has been sung by Gurinder Seagal and Jacqueline Fernandez, and features Fernandez and Sooraj Pancholi in the clip.

Coming back to the viral video, the woman can be seen clad in a saree, with the ‘pallu’ of the saree covering her head. This move seems to have grabbed the internet’s attention on a different level. One Instagram user wrote in comments saying, “A woman making a perfect balance between talent and her riti rivaz a huge respect.”

The viral dance video of the woman was originally shared on Instagram on the account “@kanchan_agrawat.” Take a look at the video here:

Since getting shared about four days back, the viral dance video has already amassed over 10.8 million views. Further, the video has also garnered over 610k likes and numerous comments. Comments on the video included, “That is called ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’,” “She is born in the wrong generation,” and “This women is presented our culture and how to live in dignity,” among numerous other comments of praise.