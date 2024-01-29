Viral video: Cute girl from Assam dancing on Sambalpuri song wins internet, Watch

Now a days not just Bollywood songs but local songs in various local languages are gaining much popularity not just in country but also out of the nation too. When it comes to Sambalpuri songs, no one can stop themselves from dancing. Meanwhile, a cute girl from Assam dancing to Sambalpuri song “Dulhan Banami” is going viral over the internet.

The viral video has been shared on social media platform Instagram @ritisha_saikia. In the clip, the cute little girl is seen dancing to the beats of the Sambalpuri song “Dulhan Banami”. The video has garnered over 7.9 million views, while, nearly 5.6 lakh Instagram users have liked the clip.

The video has received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Wow v nice little princess.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Moves and those eye movements!! OMG Cutieee.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Adorable amazing fabulous super se upar little princess.” Another person wrote, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow‍.” A fifth person added, “Cutie with super moves…like an actress.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “She is too cute, so her dance too.”