Watch: Wife catches husband red handed with another woman, video viral

‘Relationships are based on trust,’ we must have heard this phrase several times, yet some people get suspicious of their partners at times. Sometimes, the suspicion proves right and the significant other is found cheating.

In Aurangabad, such a video of a couple went viral where the wife caught her husband red-handed with another woman.

In the video shared by an Instagram account ‘Giedde,’ a woman can be seen running towards a car parked in the parking lot of a hotel. After reaching to the car door, she pulled out the girl sitting inside the car and starts beating her. The face of the woman is covered with a duppata, the wife tries to remove it while loudly asking to her husband, “ye kaun hai?”

Meanwhile, the husband can be seen trying his best to save his girlfriend from his wife’s clutch.

As shown in the video, it seems like the man and the woman in the car were probably headed to that hotel. The wife, who was already suspicious of her husband, followed him and caught them both red handed.

The video uploaded on the Giedde’s Instagram page is captioned, “Aurangabad- Sabko bahar ki biryani khani hai. Ghar ka dal chawal nahi khana. Aisha kyu.”

