WATCH: Have you ever tasted Petrol Diesel Paratha? This Chandigarh man’s recipe is breaking the internet!

Very often now a days, we comes across bizarre food experiments that make us feel dizzy. But whenever we think of it as the extreme things can go, we are proven wrong, aren’t we? Now in a recent video that has gone viral, a Chandigarh man’s recipe has left the internet shaken. In the clip that has caught internet’s attention, a road side dhaba owner can be seen preparing ‘petrol diesel paratha.’ Shocking much, isn’t it?

Needless to say, the experiment is a pretty dangerous one. While the video has garnered enough traction online, it is not advised for anyone to try this at home.

The viral video opens up to show the dhaba owner preparing a paratha in a regular way. One he puts it on the gas to cook, he can be seen pouring a can of petrol and diesel on it. One man can be heard explaining the process of preparation of this unique paratha. Meanwhile, the dhaba owner can be heard saying, “Maza na aaye khaane mein, toh report likhalo thaane mein.”

The viral clip of petrol diesel paratha was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user ‘@nebula_world.’ The caption along with the video read, “True reciple for cancer. Where are we heading?” Take a look at the video here:

True recipe for cancer (petrol diesel wala paratha) Where r we heading? 🤦 pic.twitter.com/IIqbNarAkv — NebulaWorld (@nebula_world) May 12, 2024



Since getting shared just a few hours back, the video went viral on the internet. The video has gained above 400k views. Further, it has also gained numerous likes and comments.

Netizens did not fail to flood the post with sarcastic comments. Some of the comments on the viral video read as follows: “My new list of unhealthy cooking oils: diesel, petrol, seed oils,” “His customers will soon be selling their properties to fund their cancer treatment,” among others.