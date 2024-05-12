Viral video of Japan traffic shows country’s high standards of politeness and service to countrymen, Watch

Japan is often known for the discipline and practice of politeness shown by every citizen of the country. Japanese practices of cleanliness, recycling, discipline, and others, are well respected in the country. Now, a recent viral video from Japan has caught the attention of the internet.

The said viral video shows the excellent traffic management in Japan. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) a man can be seen managing the traffic pretty efficiently. In the viral video, one commoner can be seen stepping onto the road and depicting efficient traffic management skills. He can be seen asking the cars coming from one lane to stop, allowing cars from the other lane to move efficiently. After which, he can be seen giving a bow to the stopped vehicles, as a gesture of respect.

The viral video of Japan traffic went viral on social media in no time. The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user ‘@Rainmaker1972.’ The caption along with the post read, “The level of customer service in Japan.” Take a look at the viral video here:

The level of customer service in Japan.pic.twitter.com/LdSIh9mMFA — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 10, 2024

The viral video of traffic in Japan was shared on X two days back (May 10). Since getting shared, the clip has garnered over 23 million views. Apart from which, it has also drawn over 145k likes and thousands of comments.

Some of the comments on the viral video included: “Japan’s respect and discipline might just be unmatched.” Others also included “The level of discipline, online in Japan!” “Japan is the best. The politeness and respect are enviable,” among lots of others.