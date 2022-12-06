Watch: Shepherd grooving to Govinda’s ‘Dulhe Raja’ song, wins hearts online

There is no shortage of talent in India, and luckily, the internet has made it simpler than ever to display one’s talent. Various videos go viral on a daily basis, and this time, it is of a shepherd dancing to a Bollywood song. In the clip, the person can be seen is dancing to the title song of the movie ‘Dulhe Raja’ which stars Govinda and Raveena Tandon.

Shot in the desert, the shepherd can be seen shaking his legs on the hit song along with the two young boys. One of the boys was riding a donkey and blowing a flute. The other boy can be seen attempting to follow the shepherd’s steps.

Shared on Instagram by ‘oosm.dance’ the post has garnered more than 10.5k views so far.

Impressed by the shepherd’s happy dance, netizens flocked to the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Really, this video is amazing. I didn’t enjoy anyone else’s video, but I did enjoy yours. You can dance really well.” Another person commented, “Sheep are the best and these young men are The BEST too!!”

A third comment read, “FUN! The sheep add a certain panache and elegance. LOL” and a fourth wrote, “A joy to watch.”

