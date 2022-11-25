Nepal boy dances to ‘Sharara Sharara’ wins heart on internet: Watch

Bollywood songs are no doubt loved by many all across the globe. Many videos have gone viral where the audience can find whether it may be a Bollywood song singing by a group or individual or may it be dancing to Bollywood numbers. It becomes more eye catching when it is being performed by foreigners or in foreign lands. Recently, a video went viral where a Nepal boy was seen dancing to ‘Sharara’ song.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by Gaurav Sitoula on Instagram with the caption, “Leherake balkhake.” He also added a heart emoticon.

In the viral video, Gaurav was seen dancing to the song with killer expressions and the video is full of energy. His expressions are on point and is being appreciated by many users. His moves have astonished the viewers.

The song is from the 2002 film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and was sung by playback singer Asha Bhosle. It was penned by Javed Akhtar, while Jeet-Pritam composed it. The video was performed by Shamita Shetty.

The video has more than 2.3 million views and more than two thousand people have commented on the video. Over sixty-four thousand people have liked the video.

“Dude wow, I wish I could dance like that…,” posted an individual. “Amazing,” wrote another with a lit emoticon.

Watch the video here: