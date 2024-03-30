WATCH: Pune man rescued from fatal fall in railway station!

Pune: In a viral video, a Pune man was rescued by a railway staff in the railway station due to his presence of mind, said reports. The Indian Railways on their official X handle shared the video of the Pune man rescued from a near fatal accident while trying to board a moving train.

The video is not for the faint hearted. The entire incident unfolded at the Pune railway station. It was as if the man got a new lease of life due to the jawan.

The Official X Handle of the Pune Division of Central Railway shared the video on their official X handle and wrote:

“Amidst the hustle at Pune station, MSF staff Mr. Digambar Desai’s quick action and bravery saved a passenger from a near-fatal accident on board train no. 11301 Udyan Express. Further the handle wrote and praised the MSF staff Mr. Digambar Desai and wrote , “A true testament to dedication to passenger service.”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Amidst the hustle at Pune station, MSF staff Mr. Digambar Desai’s quick action and bravery saved a passenger from a near-fatal accident on board train no. 11301 Udyan Express. A true testament to dedication to passenger service.🙌 pic.twitter.com/hcGncUV94x — DRM Pune (@drmpune) March 28, 2024

The DRM further wrote, “Passengers are requested to avoid boarding or deboarding running trains. Your safety is our priority!”

The video has garnered 12.2K views in just two days. Internet users have praised the presence of mind of the jawan and saluted him. An user named OMG Fakeeri wrote, “Where is the yellow line on the platform?” Another user Jugender Singh write, “Appreciate the prompt response from the brave official…” “Prompt Action Taken by MSF Jawan Desai Sir hat’s off, Good job Done by MSF,” wrote an user called Vini. Vijay Shirvalkar wrote, “Really a Salute towards his Bravery & Quick Action.. Country need such Sacche Desh Mitra.”