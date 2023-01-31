Watch: Mother elephant teaches baby to cross road, video wins hearts online

The Internet is filled with several videos featuring animals in their best behaviours. While some of these clips inspire us to become more disciplined in life, some leave us stunned seeing how understanding these creatures are. In light of it, a video that has surfaced online shows how a mother elephant teaches her baby to cross road in the forest.

Shared on Twitter by IAS Supriya Sahu the video is the best thing you will see on the Internet today. The heart-winning footage showcases a mother elephant leading her young calf down a trail through the forest. As she trains the infant to cross the path, she also keeps an eye out for a car that could be coming toward the duo.

The caption of the post read, “Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road. A sad reality.”

Watch the Video Here:

Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road.A sad reality Video- Santhanaraman pic.twitter.com/Nmn1mrhFvv — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 30, 2023

So far, the video has garnered more than 18.4k views and tons of comments. Netizens filled the section with red heart emojis and comments like ‘Heart touching,’ ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Respect.’ “That too with full escort,” wrote one user and another commented, “Mammal..mummies are having more attachments with its ..infant, cub, calf..of any kind. Daily ..Direct.. Blood Relation.”