Video of baby elephant asking for milk to caretaker goes viral: Watch

Internet is always flooded with stuff that will catch the attention of online users. Especially videos of animals are most loved by netizens. Mainly if the subject of the video is caught in an unusual moment, it largely attract netizens.

In light of it, a recent video has gone viral on social media platform where a baby elephant can be seen asking for milk to its caretaker like a human child.

In the video we can see that a cute baby elephant is asking its caretaker to give milk. The calf is requesting in its own style and that is clearly being conveyed.

Of course the caretaker is busy mixing some ingredients to make the milk tastier, yet the baby elephant is losing patience. Finally, the caretaker is done. He put the bottle of milk to the mouth of the pachyderm and it happily drank the same.

There are few people seated at the table could be seen giggling at the jumbo’s antics. After some seconds the keeper fed the milk to the calf who joyfully drank it.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Torie Hogarth with the caption “This little gem went viral and prompted two Thai media groups to ask permission to use it on their news. Happiest day of my life.”

Take a look:

So far, the post has garnered million views after being shared online. Impressed by this adorable video, netizens flocked to the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote, ”Cutest video on the internet today.” Another commented,” He is so excited for his treat.” A third comment read,” Give him soon buddy.”