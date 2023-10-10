WATCH: Model wearing live fish walks the ramp, leaves Uorfi Javed impressed

In the world of fashion, creativity knows no bounds. This often comes to us as a surprise with innovative displays. One such memorable moment when the French label Coperni made headlines by spray painting a dress onto supermodel Bella Hadid. This had created quite a buzz in the world of fashion trends.

However, not all attempts to push the boundaries of fashion are met with applause. A recent fashion show in Chennai has stirred up controversy. The said attempt has also been raising questions about the treatment of animals in the name of fashion.

In the viral video, a model appeared wearing a mermaid inspired dress along with live fish. The addition was a rather peculiar one; it was an attached plastic container filled with small fish and water. The model walked down the ramp with full confidence, holding the container filled with live fish.

The video of a model wearing live fish quickly went viral. It was originally shared on Instagram by an account named ‘ohsopretty_makeover.’ The video was shared along with a simple caption that read, “Mermaid.” Take a look at the video here:

The video of a model wearing live fish garnered over eight million views. The response from netizens on the video were far from enchanted. Many expressed their disapproval of using live animals as fashion accessories. One user even commented, “Stop using animals in everything.”

Concerns were also raised about the welfare of the fish involved in this unconventional fashion statement. Some viewers pointed out saying, “you do not keep so many fish in such a small space. Plus they need proper Oxygen.”

While the controversial display of a model wearing live fish to ramp has sparked concerns, there are some who appreciated the concept and its boldness. For instance, Uorfi Javed, left a word of approval in the comments section. She took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Loved it.”