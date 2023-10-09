Virat Kohli’s look alike from Chandigarh taking the internet by storm, watch

A youth from Chandigarh, who bears uncanny resemblances to former Indian captain Virat Kohli has taken the internet by storm lately. Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Chandigarh who resembles Kohli. This look alike of Kohli has taken the internet by storm.

The video of Kartik Sharma was shared on Instagram page officialhumansofBombay and it earned huge likes. The post shares what Kartik Sharma has to say.

“I know what you’re thinking, but nope, I’m not Virat Kohli!

I’m Kartik Sharma, from Haryana – a software engineer.

But yes, people swarm me for pictures everywhere I go.

And even though I couldn’t make a career in it, cricket is my true passion and Virat Kohli is my idol. Hopefully one day, I’ll get to live my dream and meet him!”