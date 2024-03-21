WATCH: Man plays chess with signals from brain chip, Neuralink shares video

Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chip aims at helping the people with disabilities to be able to work normally. Earlier on January 30, Musk confirmed that Neuralink implanted a brain chip in its first human patient successfully.

During the early hours of Thursday, Neuralink took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to share the video of a patient with implanted brain chip, playing chess on a computer. In the video it shows the man playing chess on a computer, without the help of a keyboard or mouse.

The man has been identified as Noland Arbaugh, the first man to be implanted with the brain chip. In the video shared by Neuralink, Arbaugh can be seen taking about his condition of being paralysed below the shoulders. The video acts like a demo of how the Neuralink brain chip works. He also shares about the tragic accident that happened with him about eight years back.

The also happily shared his experience of playing Civilisation VI using the brain chip. He even said that it thought it to be impossible due to the accident.

Further, one can see that he even managed to stop the music that was playing, only using his mind. All combined, seem to make it really cool. The video, about nine minutes in length, was shared on X.

Take a look at the video of the man with Neuralink brain chip, playing chess: