Elon Musk’s Neuralink implants first brain chip in human

In a massive development, Elon Musk confirmed that his neuro-technology startup Neuralink has implanted a brain chip in its first human patient successfully.

This marks a groundbreaking step forward in the company’s mission in order to form a direct communication path between computers and the human brain. Co-founder of the company, Elon Musk, has expressed his positivity in the outcomes of the process.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

It is noteworthy mentioning that the first human recipient received the brain-chip implant on Sunday.

In a separate post on X, Elon Musk explained the objectives of this brain chip by Neuralink. With the brain chip, people will be able to control their phone, computer, or any other device, just by thinking.

Next he confirmed that the initial users of this chip will be the people who have lost their limbs.

He wrote, “Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.”

Further, Elon Musk confirmed that the first product of Neuralink will be called “Telepathy.”

Back in 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration had given clearance to the company to conduct its first trial for testing the implant on humans.

Also Read: Realme Launches 12 Pro Series 5G With Periscope Telephoto Camera In India