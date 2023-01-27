Mesmerising! 7-year-old kid makes jalebi effortlessly: Watch

The internet is a storehouse of entertaining content. Every now and then, we came across videos and photos that leave us amazed. One such entertaining video we have for you features a 7-year-old boy who takes the internet by storm with his cooking skills. From Rajasthani papad ki sabzi to chocolate cake, there is nothing that this child can’t whip up in his kitchen.

In the video, a child can be seen whipping magic in the kitchen by making jalebis by following every step with precision. The 7 year old boy named Sabhya doesn’t prepare his meals in bulk. He prepared the sugar syrup first and then the batter in small amounts for jalebi and formed small mini jalebis by pouring the batter into the cone.

The clip was shared as a post by Instagram user named mymom_taughtmethis. The post was shared with a caption that read,” Garam garam jalebi ! Aanand.”

Take a moment to look at this video:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote, ”Love this boy….where do you get such cute utensils from.” Another commented,”He is pure love.” A third comment read, ” So cutee.” A fourth wrote,”Yummmyyyyyy in my tummmmyyyyy.”