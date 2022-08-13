Watch: Korean woman soulfully sings Sambalpuri song ‘Rani Guri’ A Korean woman has surprised everyone by singing a Sambalpuri song 'Rani Guri' in her melodious voice. Netizens love the rendition.

If you are an avid social media user, there is no chance you would have missed being a part of the Hallyu wave/ Korean wave. For those unversed, ‘Hallyu’ is a collective term used to refer to the phenomenal growth of the popular Korean culture encompassing everything from music, movies, and drama to online games and Korean cuisine just to name a few. However, just as this foreign culture is making its way to the rest of the world, little do people know that India too has a huge influence on Korea.

Many South Koreans often take to their social media to share their love for Indian culture, cuisines, music, attire, etc. In light of it, a Korean woman has surprised everyone by singing a Sambalpuri song in her melodious voice. Usually, it is seen, when foreigners talk about India, they often refer to the North. Therefore, the woman singing a Sambalpuri folk song from the land of many hidden treasures – Odisha, is melting hearts online.

In a video shared on the Instagram page named “Korean G1,” the woman can be seen attempting to sing the famous Sambalpuri song ‘Rani Guri.’

While sharing the post she wrote, “Sambalpuri song cover, Rani Guri. There is a friend from Odisha here?”

Goes by the name Korean G1 on her social media account, the woman has also shared the full cover of the song on her YouTube channel with the same name.

Apparently, G1 loves India and often talks about her love for the country, its people, traditional attires, food, etc. According to her Instagram bio, she is learning Hindi and Urdu.

So far, the short clip shared on Gram has garnered more than 30.9k views and tons of comments. Netizens clocked the comments section expressing their happiness over G1 discovering her newfound love for Odisha and its culture.

Especially, natives from the state dropped red hearts showering their love on G1’s harmonious cover.