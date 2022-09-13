Watch how this young beautiful bride ‘kisses’ man after saying “I Love You,” internet shocked & confused

A wedding video is becoming fiercely viral on different social media platforms after it was shared by the Instagram page of couple_official_page. In the short video, it can be seen that a very young and beautiful bride showing love to a man. The internet users are, however, shocked and confused over their relationship.

In the video, the bride who seems to be very younger says to the man “I Love You” before kissing him on his head. The man, who has also partially lost his eyesight, replies to her saying “I Love You.”

Seeing the video of the duo, the social media users are shocked and confused over the relationship between the beautiful bride and the elderly man. Some are shocked that how could she marry to such an elderly person, while others are confused about their relationship saying that the man is her father.

“I love u papa ko bhi bol sakte hain yar,” said one Instagram user. Adding to that another said, “ladki apne baap ko bol rahi hai i love u . dimak ki soch ko badlo.” “Ye glt hai..ye uncle inke Papa hai..full vdo n show kiya hai..kch v mt bhauko sb,” said another user.

However, others disagreed and considered the duo a couple. “Nice Couple Ladki ka Makeup thik thak h” said an users while another said, “He must be rich.”