WATCH: Father welcomes divorced daughter home, organises ‘baraat’ for her return

A ‘Baraat’ is a joyous procession traditionally held for the groom as he begins his journey to the bride’s house for their wedding ceremony. This custom generally involves live music and dancing, symbolizing the happiness and anticipation of the beginning of a new life together.

In our society, marriages are celebrated with much enthusiasm. This narrative recently takes a different turn when couples get separated or go for a divorce. To date, the subject of ‘divorce’ is regarded as a social taboo. However, in a recent incident, this societal norm was challenged after a father welcomed his divorced daughter with a baraat.

Video of this incident surfaced online and went viral in no time. This powerful act of support highlighted the importance of treating daughters with dignity and respect, particularly if she is mistreated by their in-laws.

The heartwarming viral video of this ‘unconventional baraat’ was originally shared on Facebook by the father Prem Gupta. In his post, he wrote, “When your daughter’s marriage is celebrated grandly, but circumstances take a wrong turn due to the actions of the spouse and their family. Then, it becomes essential to welcome your daughter back with honor and respect because daughters are very precious.”

The video shows the woman’s family members joining her joyfully, bursting fireworks, clapping their hands, and exchanging warm embraces. The entire family paraded through the streets celebrating the occasion, in the spirit of a ‘baraat’.

Since getting shared, the video has garnered over 12,000 views and numerous likes. It has also sparked a wave of positive comments from netizens. Users took to the comments section of the post praising the father’s support and extending well wishes to his daughter.

Take a look at the viral video where the father welcomed his divorced daughter with a baraat here: