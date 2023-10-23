Mysterious ‘Mermaid-Like’ creature washes up in Papua New Guinea, baffles experts

A puzzling ‘mermaid-like’ creature has washed up on a beach in Papua New Guinea, leaving scientists scratching their heads and eager to uncover the truth. Images of this strange find, shared on Facebook, reveal a white, decaying mass that bears an uncanny resemblance to a mermaid.

The bizarre discovery occurred on Simberi Island in Papua New Guinea’s Bismarck Sea on September 20. The photos were posted on a Facebook page called “New Irelanders Only” with a caption that read, “Strange dead sea creature shaped like a mermaid washed onto the shore line in Simberi Island this morning. Anyone with the explanation to identify this creature?”

This mysterious white mass falls under the category of a ‘globster.’ A globster is a term used for strange masses of marine flesh that are occasionally found on the beaches in various stages of decay, as reported by the New York Post.

Marine mammal specialist Sascha Hooker, when speaking to Live Science, stated that “it looks like a very decomposed cetacean.” She explained that large mammals, such as whales or dolphins, tend to turn pale when they pass away.

Erich Hoyt, a researcher at Whale and Dolphin Conservation in the UK, believes that the globster might be a dugong, a gentle sea cow. He is quite certain that whatever was found had “ been dead for weeks.”

The post was shared last month, and since then, it has garnered more than 1000 likes on Facebook with several opinions.