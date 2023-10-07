WATCH: Duo’s energetic performance to trendy song ‘Khalasi’ impresses netizens

The trendy song ‘Khalasi’ by Achint and Aditya Gandhi has become a sensation on social media. Not only are people listening to the catchy tune on repeat, but they’re also getting creative by creating their own renditions and dance performances to the song. Recently, an energetic performance on the song by a duo has garnered attention on social media and gone viral since its upload.

The viral video begins with two men, both dressed in kurtas, standing in what appears to be a studio setting. As the lively beats of “Khalasi” fill the air, these talented dancers flawlessly synchronise their moves to the rhythm of the song. Their electrifying performance may just inspire you to join in and groove along.

The video was shared on Instagram by Enso Studio, and in their caption, they wrote, “A duo we didn’t know we needed. What a fire class @alexander_noel_janam @abhi_badarshahi. Not getting over this showcase anytime soon.”

Posted just four days ago, this video has already garnered more than four lakh views and has received over 83,000 likes. The comments section has been buzzing with reactions from viewers who were thoroughly impressed.

One user couldn’t help but express, “Their dancing is making me wanna dance as well & the song.”

Another user highlighted the importance of expression in dance, saying, “No matter how well someone dances… its the expression that will keep you a cut above the rest..i tried watching the other dancer so many times while replaying the video but my eyes keep getting back to watch @alexander_noel_janam!! You are such an amazing dancer…”

A third commenter appreciated the synchronization, noting, “Full Justice to the Song. Energy matches to the lyrics spot on.”

The enthusiasm was palpable as a fourth user cheered, “Superb…. what an energy level… I have seen so many videos on this song but this one is the perfect one… perfect steps on each beat… keep going guys.”