WATCH: Woman sings English version of ‘Chaleya,’ Shah Rukh Khan appreciates

In recent news, Instagram influencer Vipasha Malhotra garnered significant attention on social media for her impressive rendition of the song ‘Chaleya’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Jawan.’ The movie originally features superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

What sets her music apart is that she personally crafted the lyrics of ‘Chaleya’ in English.

In a video that went viral, Vipasha showcases her remarkable singing talent, offering a unique version of the Bollywood song. Her soulful and creative rendition has left the netizens spellbound.

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the story is the fact that none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself noticed the cover video and openly expressed his appreciation. SRK shared the post on X (Formerly Twitter). Along the post, SRK also wrote a message which read, “Awesome cover of #Chaleya. Like it very much. Thank you for this.”

Take a look at the English version of ‘Chaleya’ here:

Awesome cover of #Chaleya…. Like it very much. Thank u for this https://t.co/twNo6KpuAX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 4, 2023



It is worth mentioning that the original song ‘Chaleya’ has been composed by Anrirudh Ravichander and penned by Kumaar. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have lend their voices for the melodious track.

‘Jawan’ movie had a theatrical release worldwide on September 7. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupati in lead roles. Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are also seen in the film. Even after 29 days of release, ‘Jawan’ continues to run in the theatres successfully.

The film has created a lot of records at the box office. At the domestic box office, ‘Jawan’ has minted about 617 crore rupees. Talking about the collection at the Global box office, the film has already crosses the 1000 crore mark.