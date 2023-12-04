WATCH: Clip of girl taking selfie with late father’s photograph sparks online debate

In the unpredictable world of internet content, a recent incident has raised eyebrows. A video surfaced featuring a girl taking selfie with the framed photograph of her late father, using live filters like the ‘dog’ filters and others. The video, shot in selfie mode, has sparked a debate about the boundaries between sensitivity and spectacle.

The internet’s response was swift and varied in responses. Some users poked fun at the younger generation for what they perceived as an insensitivity to serious moments. Comments ranged from light-hearted jokes to more serious declarations like, “I am never having kids!” and “This is the most cringe video I have ever seen.”

However, not everyone criticised the video. Some viewers took a more empathetic stance, suggesting that the girl might be finding a way to cope with the loss of her father. One comment noted, “I do not think anything bad in this. She might be missing her dad.” Another viewer found a balance between amusement and sympathy, stating, “Funny and sad at the same time. Probably she misses having fun with her dad.”

Take a look at the video of the girl taking selfie with the photograph of her late father here:

Ye gendu generation hai pic.twitter.com/14brkcr5Te — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@KisslayJha) December 2, 2023



The incident marks the ever evolving nature of online content, where personal moments that were once considered sacred as now shared digitally, garnering online attention and mixed responses. The video has become a point for discussions about the fine line between personal expressions and the societal norms in the digital age.

